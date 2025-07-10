Pippins Even Series with Big Fourth Inning, Snap Losing Streak

July 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Oregon - Despite only scoring in one inning of Wednesday's game, the Yakima Valley Pippins held off the Springfield Drifters 4-3 to even the series and earn their first win in 12 games. Springfield scored three unanswered runs, but stellar outings by the Pippins pitching staff slammed the door in the late innings.

The Pippins' only runs crossed in the fourth inning. After Kyler Bittner led off the inning with a flyout, Finley Spicer and Julian Angulo hit back-to-back singles. The next batter, Ethan Buckley, was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Dillon Anderson hit a single through the right side of the infield to break a scoreless tie, bringing home Spicer. Gage Reeser hit next, driving a fly ball deep to center field for a sacrifice fly to score Angulo. With two outs and two runners on, Jack Varney torched a ball to the top of the wall for a bases-clearing double, making the score 4-0.

Jonathan Stoeckle got the start for the Pippins and threw 4.2 innings, only allowing one run, striking out three. His only run allowed scored in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper Mullins, and all-star selection for the Drifters, drew a walk to lead off the inning. Mullins advanced to third after a hit-by-pitch and a fielder's choice before scoring during a pickle play between first and second base that retired Nolan Miller.

Governor Aufranc entered in relief with two outs in the fifth inning. He inherited the bases loaded after three walks by Stoeckle but induced a pop out to Gage Reeser at second base to get out of the jam and keep the score 4-1.

Aufranc allowed two runs over his two innings, both in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sam Weber led off the inning with a single. Jack Brooks picked up a one-out single before an error in center field by Anderson scored Weber. Brooks and Cesar Chavez would both attempt to score on a single by Mullins, but Anderson responded to his error with a strong throw home to get Chavez, preserving the Pippins' one-run lead.

Evan Ellis came into the game after the single by Mullins and struck out Andrew Gauna. Ellis finished the game, tossing 2.1 innings of no-hit relief. Despite walking three batters, Ellis picked up five strikeouts, including three to strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth, ending the game.

Aufranc earns the win in relief of Stoeckle to improve to 1-0 this season. Ellis picks up the save, his third of the season. Drifters' starter Michael Klein, who allowed the four-run inning to the Pippins, takes the loss to fall to 2-2 this summer.

The Pippins improve to 1-4 in the second half and 8-24 this season, snapping an 11-game losing streak and earning their first victory since June 26 against the Corvallis Knights. The Drifters drop to 1-4 in the second half and 13-19 this summer.

The rubber match of the series will start at 6:35 pm Thursday. The Pippins return home for a three-game series against the Bend Elks starting on Friday. The Bend series is the Pippins' final three games before the all-star break.







