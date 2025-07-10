Wenatchee Loses Third Straight Series

July 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox lose their 3rd straight series after a loss to the Kamloops NorthPaws in the 2nd game of the 3 game series.

Kyle Panganiban (3-4) was a standout, bringing 2 of Wenatchee's runs across. Jacob Croxford (1-5) also played well despite the loss adding another 2 runs on the board for the 'Sox.

In the bottom of the 5th, Izzy Madariaga (1-3) came home after Evan Cloyd reached 1st on an error. Kyle Panganiban then hit an RBI single to score Cloyd and advance Cade Martinez to 3rd.

A wild pitch by George Hobbins brought Martinez, who reached on a walk, across to put the 'Sox down 9-3.

Wenatchee added another 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th. Kyle Panganiban walked with the bases loaded to score JeHee Lee (1-2). Jacob Croxford then hit a clutch single to score both Izzy Madariaga and Evan Cloyd, closing the AppleSox's scoring.

The 'Sox utilized 4 pitchers in the loss; starter Alec Ammerman earned the loss tossing 3 innings with 5 hits, 3 runs, and 3 walks. Garet Hagy and Christian Garcia came in relief, but threw a combined 2 innings with 6 hits and 5 runs. Joe Schuyleman closed the game earning 2 runs on 6 hits through 4 innings.

Wednesday's loss brings the AppleSox's 3rd straight series loss, extending their losing streak to 8 league games in a row.

Wenatchee hopes to close the series off with a feel-good win before heading to Nanaimo for a 3-game series on Friday.







West Coast League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.