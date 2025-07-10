Afework Powers Cats to Sweep of Lefties

July 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







PORT ANGELES, WA - The Victoria HarbourCats completed the sweep of the Port Angeles Lefties Thursday night with a 9-4 win. It was the perfect end to a successful road trip where they won five of six games.

Cayden Munster (Fresno State) got things started in the top of the second inning with a solo shot to make it 1-0. Later in the frame, Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) hit a no-doubter over the left field fence to give the Cats an early 2-0 lead. Jake Butler (George Mason), who got the start at second base after a two-hit effort the night before, capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Butler cashed in another run in the fourth inning with an RBI single that scored Curtis McKay (Niagara). The next batter was Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga), who hit an RBI single to plate Butler and give the HarbourCats a 5-0 advantage.

Afework was at it again in the fifth inning, hitting another solo home run, this time to increase the lead to 6-0.

Logan Saloman (Nevada) made his third start of the season and, for the third time, completed five innings. He gave up no runs on two hits while striking out a season-high eight batters. He now has a 0.52 ERA in 17 innings of work this season.

Carson Burks (Hill College) replaced the big right-hander, but the hosts flashed some power of their own in the sixth inning. Taylor Kirk and Sam Matosich both went deep to make it 6-3, slicing the Cats' lead in half.

Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) started the seventh inning for Victoria but only faced four batters, giving up one run on three hits and was subsequently replaced by Austin Lindsey (Hill College). Lindsey got out of the inning as the Cats escaped with their 6-4 lead intact.

Shupe's second RBI of the game came on a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to restore the HarbourCats' three-run lead, making it 7-4. Afework put the finishing touch on his standout performance in the ninth inning, hitting his third home run of the night, this time a two-run shot.

The Lefties could not solve Lindsey, who closed out the 9-4 win, pitching 2-2/3 scoreless innings, striking out six.

The HarbourCats' second-half record is now 8-1 after their impressive road trip. After a day off tomorrow, they are back home for an exciting weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM. Friday is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are on sale for all home games and "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.