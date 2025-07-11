Five-Run Sixth Inning Powers Falcons to Win
July 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Victoria HabourCats News Release
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats could not carry the momentum from the road trip across the border as they lost to the Kelowna Falcons 6-3 Friday night.
It was a pitcher's duel early with Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) making his sixth appearance of the season, and it was his best yet. The right-hander threw five shutout innings, giving up three hits, no walks, and striking out three batters. He retired 11 Falcons in a row to finish his outing.
It was scoreless until the fourth inning when Cayden Munster (Fresno State) led off the frame with a double and later scored on a Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 HarbourCats.
Many friends around the community showed up to celebrate Harvey the HarbourCat's Birthday (Photo: Justin P. Morash)
Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) came up in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and hit a grounder to short to score the runner from third, but a throwing error by the shortstop allowed a second runner to come home, and it was 3-0 for the home team.
Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) made his first appearance of 2025 after leading Victoria pitchers with 27-1/3 innings pitched last summer. It was a season debut to forget as he gave up five runs on three hits while walking two and striking out a pair. When the score was 3-1, Palmer was one strike away from escaping the jam relatively unscathed, but a wild pitch and a bad hop over Munster's glove at first allowed the inning to continue. A Tyler Garritano RBI double then made it 5-3 Falcons.
Braxton Thomas hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) to extend the lead to 6-3. Mabee completed 2-1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out four.
Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) made his sixth appearance of the campaign and threw a one-two-three ninth inning.
The Cats brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Ethan Coronel shut the door, striking out Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) to end the game.
