Five-Run Sixth Inning Powers Falcons to Win

July 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Jake Butler

(, Credit: Justin P. Morash) Victoria HarbourCats' Jake Butler(, Credit: Justin P. Morash)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats could not carry the momentum from the road trip across the border as they lost to the Kelowna Falcons 6-3 Friday night.

It was a pitcher's duel early with Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) making his sixth appearance of the season, and it was his best yet. The right-hander threw five shutout innings, giving up three hits, no walks, and striking out three batters. He retired 11 Falcons in a row to finish his outing.

It was scoreless until the fourth inning when Cayden Munster (Fresno State) led off the frame with a double and later scored on a Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 HarbourCats.

Many friends around the community showed up to celebrate Harvey the HarbourCat's Birthday (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) came up in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and hit a grounder to short to score the runner from third, but a throwing error by the shortstop allowed a second runner to come home, and it was 3-0 for the home team.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) made his first appearance of 2025 after leading Victoria pitchers with 27-1/3 innings pitched last summer. It was a season debut to forget as he gave up five runs on three hits while walking two and striking out a pair. When the score was 3-1, Palmer was one strike away from escaping the jam relatively unscathed, but a wild pitch and a bad hop over Munster's glove at first allowed the inning to continue. A Tyler Garritano RBI double then made it 5-3 Falcons.

Braxton Thomas hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) to extend the lead to 6-3. Mabee completed 2-1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out four.

Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) made his sixth appearance of the campaign and threw a one-two-three ninth inning.

The Cats brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Ethan Coronel shut the door, striking out Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) to end the game.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 PM, and it is Island Savings' Fireworks night! Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, presented by Woofability, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are on sale for all home games and "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story







West Coast League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.