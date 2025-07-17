Baseball Stars to Victoria

West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The best of the very best in the West Coast League will return to Victoria - not once, but twice.

In a media event on the field today, the Victoria HarbourCats are excited to announce, along with the West Coast League and the Greater Victoria Sports Tourism Commission, an arm of Destination Greater Victoria, that the WEST COAST LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME will be played at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park the next two seasons - 2026 and 2027.

The expected dates will be July 15, 2026, and July 14, 2027 - in both cases, the day after the Major League Baseball all-star game. The West Coast League is a proud partner of Major League Baseball.

Destination Greater Victoria, the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, the Wilson's Group of Companies, Better Print, and New Era Cap Company are the first partners to officially join forces for this event - with opportunities for corporate and community partners at all levels.

"Our outstanding ballpark, which plays to professional standards, and the engagement of this market in terms of support of WCL baseball made this happen - two years in a row, the best of the league will be in the best city in the world," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats (and Nanaimo NightOwls).

"The excellent broadcast quality provided by Chris Jaycox Productions, and the tremendous work done by City staff on all facets of Wilson's Group Stadium, put this over the top and made our bid to host in consecutive years successful with WCL board members.

"We could not be more excited to do the work to make these the best all-star games in league history."

The event has already received support in the form of a sport hosting grant from the Province of British Columbia.

"Hosting the West Coast League All-Star Games in 2026 and 2027 will further elevate Victoria's global profile as a premier sport tourism destination," said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "These All-Star Games will bring significant economic benefits to our local tourism sector, boosting business revenues and creating ripple effects that will be felt throughout the region."

Bellingham played host the last two seasons, including yesterday's game. When Victoria hosted in 2013, the game set a league attendance record with more than 4,000 in attendance - 2026 and 2027 project to see more than 5,000 in-person spectators at each event. Edmonton, the WCL attendance leaders, and Victoria are league facilities capable of holding more than 3,500 spectators.

"Hosting back-to-back West Coast League All-Star Games in 2026 and 2027 is exciting for fans and once again demonstrates how Victoria is being recognized as a go-to destination for sports tourism and major sporting events," said City of Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto. "These games will be unforgettable, and our dedicated partners and passionate community are showing the world what Victoria can do."

Swanson will be part of a steering committee that includes former BC Games chair Kelly Mann, former Oak Bay fire chief Dave Cockle, HarbourCats Creative Director Chris Beveridge, HarbourCats General Manager Christian Stewart, Marketing Director John Pollard, and VP Operations and Business Adrian Somers.

These events will be considerable contributors to the local economy, promoting the great and growing sports legacy of Victoria.

Further details will be rolled out, but tentative plans are slated to include:

**A next-level home run derby the day before the game

**Youth camps that will cover the entire city and be focal points of festivities

**MLB scouts will attend a combine that will happen before the game

**A signature luncheon on the day of the game, with an exciting keynote speaker to be announced

**A pre-game concert is in the works

**Plus a hot stove social event also in the planning stages.

"Ticket packages for the entire event will go fast, and we anticipate offering those to our partners, season ticket holders and host families first during a two-week window in September, with the general public able to snap up what is left after that - it will be affordable, and it will bring great value," said Swanson.







