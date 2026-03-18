New Era Canada, Rawlings, Adidas Join with WCL All-Star Game

Published on March 17, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC -- The best caps, and the best gear, from the best baseball brands.

The organizing committee of the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game is proud to announce the involvement of strategic baseball-brand partners in producing a memorable event, with the WCL All-Star Game Festival slated for July 14-15 in Victoria.

The game itself will be played on Wednesday, July 15, at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, home of the Victoria HarbourCats.

New Era Canada will be providing a special selection of WCL All-Star Game caps, and fan wear, while Rawlings will produce the official player/coach gear along with fan garments. Adidas is providing backpacks for all the coaches and the players who are selected to participate in this spectacular event, that will include community activations, kids camps, off-site socials, and a home run derby (on Tuesday, July 14).

"Everyone involved will love the items that will showcase the branding for this event, and we thank these partners for coming on board," said Adrian Somers, VP of Business and Operations for the HarbourCats, and a member of the event steering committee. "These brands are synonymous with baseball, and the look and feel of these items will be at that all-star level."

The All-Star Festival begins the morning of July 14, 2026 with a kids camp and wiffle ball scrub game on the lawn of the BC Legislature, followed by a Home Run Derby at Wilson's Group Stadium that evening. The actual All-Star game takes place on Wednesday evening July 15th at 7:00 pm.

Ticket packages are now on sale for the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game and are available on-line, or by stopping in at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street to order in person.







West Coast League Stories from March 17, 2026

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