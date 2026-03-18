Vancouver Island Brewing Named Official Craft Beer Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats

Published on March 18, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Vancouver Island Brewing (VIB) and the Victoria HarbourCats Baseball Club today announced a new long-term partnership that will bring Vancouver Island Brewing to Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park starting at the Home Opener on June 2, 2026. As part of the agreement, Vancouver Island Brewing is now the Official Craft Beer Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats.

At the heart of the partnership is Islander Lager, VIB's crisp, easy-drinking lager made for laid-back summer adventures, now set to become a game-day staple at Royal Athletic Park. Fans will also find selections from Vancouver Island Brewing's core lineup on offer throughout the season, along with the new Islander Fan Zone space, creating even more ways to enjoy the best of the Island at the ballpark.

"Vancouver Island summers are all about community, sunshine, and something cold in your hand," said Ana Wagner-Chazalon, Marketing Manager at Vancouver Island Brewing. "The HarbourCats are one of those classic summer experiences in Victoria, and we're proud to partner with them to make local craft beer part of the game-day ritual."

"We're always looking for partners who share our love for this community and everything that makes Victoria summers so special," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats. "Vancouver Island Brewing is as Island as it gets, and having a local craft beer in the hands of our fans on a warm evening at the ballpark just feels right. We can't wait for Opening Night."

The Vancouver Island Brewing and HarbourCats partnership is designed to feel local in the best way: familiar, fun, and undeniably Island. The partnership will extend beyond the ballpark, with collaborative programming and storytelling planned throughout the 2026 season. Additional details, including about the new in-park Islander FanZone experience, will be shared closer to the Home Opener on June 2.







West Coast League Stories from March 18, 2026

Vancouver Island Brewing Named Official Craft Beer Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats - Victoria HabourCats

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