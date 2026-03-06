Faith Guides Pitcher Hudson Lance as he Returns for 2026

Victoria, BC - As a devout Christian and a business student, athlete and leadership intern at Coastal Carolina University, Hudson Lance already walks the road less travelled.

And now his path is even more remote.

A middle-inning reliever last summer with the 'Cats, Lance has walked away from Division One baseball this season to follow the Lord.

Returning to Coastal Carolina in fall of '25, Lance was informed he was surplus as the Chanticleers' roster swelled with talent after last season's appearance in the College Baseball World Series.

Lance hit the transfer portal and relocated to D1 mid-major Winthrop, also in South Carolina. But two weeks before his arrival, Lance changed his mind. It was August 1.

"I shocked my entire world," Lance says. "Everyone who knew me thought I was crazy. But I have not regretted it for a second."

Lance went from D1 scholarship student athlete to Christian, club baseball player, business student and leadership intern at...Coastal Carolina. He never left the school that rejected him after initially recruiting Lance to play baseball.

"I just never had peace with the decision to go to Winthrop," he says. "My faith is really a giant part of my life, and I really felt like the Lord was calling me to step away from baseball. I absolutely love Coastal Carolina - the friends I've made there, the community I have."

At Carolina this year, Lance is running long distance to build stamina, bullpen training and pitching live at-bats with the schools' club baseball team. But he's just as excited about his internship with FCA, Fellowship for Christian Athletes - a major time commitment for the business major.

"It's really just something the Lord has put on my heart and I'm really passionate about," Lance says. "It is time consuming, but to me it doesn't feel like work, or something that's this great burden because it's something that I love."

But Lance is returning to the WCL without a season of Division One baseball - an anomaly in the Pacific Northwest circuit.

"When I get to Victoria, it won't be like I haven't faced a batter in several months," he says of the pitching he will be doing at Coastal Carolina with its club team. "I will just have faced hundreds of batters training throughout the entire spring."

Last season in Victoria, Lance was a middle reliever who had a solid rookie season - one bad outing ballooned his ERA, but the 'Cats won five of the seven games he appeared in.

"He was a good, reliable middle inning guy for us, came in in situations and got batters out when we needed it, a reasonable number of strikeouts, 'Cats GM Christian Stewart recalls. "More importantly, he only walked three guys - that's a big plus in this league."

In bullpen work with the club team this spring, Lance says he's working on direction, speed and location in bullpen training. Then there's the live at bats.

"My plan is to hit the ground running and be ready to roll when I hit Victoria," he explains.

It's far from the first time a player has arrived in Victoria in May without recent D1 experience.

"The fact that he's a player without a home right now is kind of interesting - there's no stats to look at and see how he's doing, so whether that's a plus or a minus, hard to say," Stewart says. "Hopefully we can he's working hard and ready to show somebody what he can do."

That seems a safe bet.

Hudson Lance and the HarbourCats begin the 2026 West Coast League season on the road in Portland on Friday, May 29th and then return to Wilson's Group Stadium for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2026 HarbourCats games, as well as the 2026 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby July 14-15, Season Tickets and Flex-Packs are now on sale at harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street just around the corner from the stadium.







