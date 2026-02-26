Community-First Approach for All Star Game Committee, Leading WCL Showcase

Published on February 26, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC - With an exciting announcement earlier this week (SEE HERE), and ticket packages available and selling fast, it's time to publicly unveil the leadership stars of the 2026 West Coast League Baseball All-Star Game committee.

It's a group that, combined, knows one word well - community.

Dave Cockle and Brenda MacFarlane are the co-chairs, working closely with Victoria HarbourCats leadership - President John Wilson, part owner and community advocate Helen Edwards, Managing Partner Jim Swanson, General Manager Christian Stewart, Marketing Director John Pollard, and Adrian Somers, VP of Operations/Business.

Cindy Kent and Dave Garton, who wear many hats for the HarbourCats including host family and gameday events, are involved in planning and execution.

Cockle is the retired former longtime Oak Bay fire chief who is active with many boards including Kiwanis (Board Chair of Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavillion) and their advocacy for seniors and affordable housing, a director with SVI Rangers, and the HarbourCats advisory committee, and was chair of the 2017 and 2018 Baseball Canada Men's Championship.

MacFarlane is - well, what isn't she involved with? With IG Wealth Management, she gives her time to the Victoria Hockey Legacy Society (Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, 100 Year Stanley Cup "Century Celebration") among other charity work and involvement literally too numerous to list here.

"What a group - seriously, we are so glad to have people who understand what it means to really captivate Victoria with memorable events, who get the vision and logistics mix that make things shine," said Swanson.

The 2026 WCL All-Star Festival will take over Victoria, helping fill hotels and seats, on July 14 and 15, culminating with the game on Wednesday, July 15. The HarbourCats will also host the festival in 2027.

The leadership group involved goes WAY deeper than those named above.

Vince Greco, a well known local sports leader, is spearheading the youth camps component, some of which is still to be announced.

Stewart is overseeing ticketing, graphics, photography and media, and stadium planning - yes, the famous HarbourCats food trucks scene will be on full display for the home run derby and game.

Veteran pro baseball scouts Walt Burrows and Marti Wolever and coach Gorman Heimueller will direct the WCL player scouting combine, supported by HarbourCats and Collegiate Cats coaches.

Nanaimo NightOwls GM Tina Cornett is heavily involved with planning and administration.

Doug Sturgeon, known well in local ball circles, is coordinating the community wiffle ball game slated for the B.C. Legislature lawn on July 14.

Chris Jaycox of Chris Jaycox Productions is overseeing the broadcast, featuring the play-by-play of Warren Dean, that will allow people from around the world to see many of the events.

Samantha Newton will oversee transportation needs for players, team officials and VIPs, with the LA Limousine fleet as a featured addition.

Shawn Leckie, Stacey Gillespie, Raphael Oliveira, Kevin Schmidt and Garton will provide setup and logistics leadership both at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP, and for events away from the main venue.

Kelly Kurta will oversee some special projects that have yet to be finalized and able to be announced - stay tuned!

Major partners and sponsors will be recognized as this major event comes closer to reality in Victoria.

The All-Star Festival begins the morning of July 14, 2026 with a kids camp and wiffle ball scrub game on the lawn of the BC Legislature, followed by a Home Run Derby at Wilson's Group Stadium that evening. The actual All-Star game takes place on Wednesday evening July 15th at 7:00 pm.

Ticket packages are now on sale for the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game and are available on-line HERE, or by stopping in at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street to order in person.

Tickets are available already for the two major events set for Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park:

Home Run Derby (details to come)

6:35pm, Tuesday, July 14

West Coast League All-Star Game

7pm, Wednesday, July 15 (doors will open as early as 4:30pm, TBD)

Secure your seats for these events at https://tinyurl.com/AllStar2026

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).







