Iconic Victoria Location to Lead off West Coast League All-Star Game Festival

VICTORIA, BC - There is no single spot in Victoria more impressive and representative of the provincial capital city than the B.C. Legislature buildings and grounds.

When the 2026 West Coast League Baseball All-Star Game Festival arrives in Victoria in July, hosted by the Victoria HarbourCats, the leadoff event will take place on the lawns in front of the famous buildings.

Thanks to the support of Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, the Official Opposition critic for Sports, Mandeep Dhaliwal, and in particular the eager anticipation of Speaker Raj Chouhan and Assistant Deputy Speaker Lorne Doerkson, the All-Star Game will begin in a way that will be memorable for all.

The ASG Festival - slated for Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 - will begin with two concurrent community focused events, on the Tuesday morning:

Tuesday, July 14

10am-1pm, BC Legislature Grounds

Youth Skills Camp,

And a Community Wiffle Ball Game

These will take place on the lovely lawn in front of the building along Belleville Street, on either side of the walkway that includes the famous water fountain.

"I am always on the lookout for opportunities to bring MLAs together," said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Hon. Raj Chouhan. "When the HarbourCats approached me with the idea of a kids' baseball camp and wiffle ball on our front lawn, I knew we'd be unanimous. Every Member here understands the impact of community spirit and team sports."

The two components at the Legislature to start things on Tuesday, July 14:

YOUTH CAMP - Working with Baseball BC, KidSport Greater Victoria and the Doug Hudlin Charitable Society, 20 worthy young players (ages 7-9) will be selected for a free youth skills camp led by HarbourCats pitching coach Zach Swanson, assistant coach Carson Myers, and Victoria Collegiate Cats coaches Chris Vlaj and Darius Opdam Bak.

COMMUNITY WIFFLE BALL GAME - Remember playing scrub ball at recess or lunch time at school? Any and all are welcome to join in a friendly game of Wiffle Ball, using a plastic bat and traditional plastic Wiffle Ball - take a swing, throw a pitch, take a position on the field and have fun running the bases in this iconic location.

The Tuesday events will be supported by volunteerism from local Rotary groups, staff support from the Royal BC Museum/IMAX Victoria leadership, and the HarbourCats' official youth camps partner, A+W. T-Shirts will be provided to all youth camp participants by local author and philanthropist Helen Edwards, a member of the HarbourCats ownership group, and Baseball BC.

Plans are also in place so the Team North and Team South team photos will be taken on the historic steps of the Legislature Buildings early Wednesday afternoon.

"We are thankful for being able to do these events as the festival lead-off, grateful to these provincial leaders for seeing the vision," said ASG Committee co-chairs Dave Cockle and Brenda MacFarlane. "Imagine the smiles of the kids and adults alike that day, that we can capture in videos and photos for memories and history."

There will be further event and detail announcements- many, in fact - about the West Coast League All-Star Game Festival, including exciting news about the home run derby, musical performances and additional events as part of a comprehensive and engaging community plan.

Tickets are available already for the two major events set for Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park:

Home Run Derby (details to come)

6:35pm, Tuesday, July 14

West Coast League All-Star Game

7pm, Wednesday, July 15 (doors will open as early as 4:30pm, TBD)

Secure your seats for these events at https://tinyurl.com/AllStar2026







