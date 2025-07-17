WCL All-Star Recap

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The West Coast League All-Star game made a triumph return to Joe Martin Field, Wednesday as 3,308 fans witnessed the North defeat the South 5-3.

Tommy Markey (Port Angeles Lefties/Fordham) delivered a two-run single to cap a four-run bottom of the third and earn the game's Most Valuable Player accolade. Earlier in the frame, Logan Shepherd (Victoria HarbourCats/Mercer) and Trent Lenihan (Edmonton Riverhawks/British Columbia) drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to put the North on top 2-0 before Markey doubled the home team's advantage.

The South battled back with three runs in the fifth. Xavier Rios (Corvallis Knights/CSUN) celebrated his birthday with an RBI-double to get the visitors on the board. Andrew Estrella (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount) and Cooper Mullens (Springfield Drifters/Michigan) each delivered a sacrifice fly to pull the South within 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, the North added an insurance run as Talan Zenk (Nanaimo NightOwls/Everett CC) worked a leadoff walk and scored on a two-out double by Jason Green (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara).

The South put the tying runs aboard in the ninth, but Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga) struck out Landon Young (Walla Walla Sweets/Washington) to strand the runners and earn the save.

Preston Watkins (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) struck out two in the eighth inning and was credited with the victory. Ty Pangborn (Yakima Valley Pippins/Akron) was charged for all four runs in the third and suffered the loss.

The South's Blake Wilson (Corvallis Knights/Washington) made a spectacular diving catch on a sinking line drive to center in the bottom of the first and garnered the Guts and Grits Award.

Brock Ketelsen (Corvallis Knights/Stanford) was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and was named the game's top prospect for the South. Mitch Haythorn (Wenatchee AppleSox/Northern Colorado) struck out one and did not allow a run in the fourth inning and was the North's top prospect.







