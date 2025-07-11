Springfield Wins Slugfest to Secure Series Victory

July 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Oregon - The Springfield Drifters came out victorious over the Yakima Valley Pippins 10-6 on Thursday night. The game featured a combined 24 hits and 16 runs, with the Drifters scoring in every inning but the first and final frames.

Springfield's largest scoring output came in the bottom of the second inning, as the Drifters took the lead and never looked back. Drifters' all-star Isaiah Ibarra drew a leadoff walk against Pippins' starter Conner Batzer before fellow all-star Cooper Mullens picked up a single, his first of five hits on the night. Cesar Chavez followed with an RBI double to get Springfield on the scoreboard. Batzer would walk Logan Honma to load the bases, setting up Caden Young to hit an RBI single. Elliot Brown drew a bases-loaded walk next, giving the Drifters the lead, 3-2. One final run would score on Nolan Miller's fielder's choice, bringing home Chavez to give Springfield a two-run lead.

Springfield held the Pippins scoreless in the third inning before adding two more runs. Ibarra and Honma scored on a sacrifice fly by Chavez and a single by Brown. The Drifters would score one run in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings before Koshi Arai threw the Pippins' second scoreless frame of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Yakima Valley scored first, jumping out to a two-run advantage after their first six outs on offense. Dillon Anderson led the game off with a first pitch double and later scored on Kyler Bittner's RBI single. In the top of the second inning, Gage Reeser picked up a one-out single and scored on Jack Varney's RBI ground out to first base.

Reeser continued to hit well at the plate. During his next at-bat facing Austin Dillon, his teammate from Yakima Valley College, Reeser mashed a fastball over the left-field wall for his first home run of the season. The round-tripper also brought in Jake Porter, who walked to lead off the inning, making the score 6-4. Yakima Valley got within a run later in the inning after Greg Luna drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Ethan Hogan, who was hit by a pitch, making the score 6-5.

The Pippins added their final run in the top of the sixth inning. Varney led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on Luna's second walk of the night. Julian Angulo stepped in with two outs and hit an RBI single to score Varney, pulling the Pippins within two runs, 8-6.

Drifters' pitcher Kaden Starr earns the win to improve to 1-0 on the season. Starr pitched the final two innings for Springfield, allowing only one hit and striking out four Pippins. Batzer suffers the loss and falls to 0-1.

The Pippins drop to 1-5 in the second half of the regular season and 8-25 overall. Springfield defends their home field and improves to 2-4 in the second half with the series win, also improving to 14-19 this summer.

Yakima Valley returns to The Orchard on Friday night for their final series before the all-star break. Game one of three against the Bend Elks is scheduled for 6:35 pm on Friday night. It is National French Fry Day at Yakima County Stadium, featuring buy one, get one french fries at Pippins' concessions through the third inning. Other promotions during the series include Surprise Saturday and Sunday Funday. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







