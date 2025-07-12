Johnsen to Represent South Division During All-Star Game Broadcast

YAKIMA, Washington - Harmon Johnsen, the Voice of the Yakima Valley Pippins, will represent the South Division during the 2025 West Coast League All-Star Game festivities.

Johnsen is in his first season with the Pippins, serving as the play-by-play broadcaster and media manager. Along with calling every Pippins game, home and road, Johnsen writes postgame recaps and The Orchard Oracle, the program for each Pippins home game.

"I'm honored to be selected to represent both the Pippins and the South Division at the All-Star Game festivities this summer," Johnsen said. "I'm looking forward to learning new skills and meeting new people as I work alongside the North Division broadcaster and the other media present at the event."

During the All-Star Game activities, Johnsen will join Bellingham Bells broadcaster Zen Hill to assist the MLB Network talent and the West Coast League staff covering the events. Johnsen's primary role will be researching and providing notes, stats, and other information on members of the South division's roster to the MLB Network talent. Alongside Hill on play-by-play, Johnsen will provide game analysis during the Community Champions game on July 15. He will also assist with player interviews for the league's social media accounts, as well as collecting the official lineups prior to the all-star game.

"We're fortunate to have amazing broadcasters throughout the West Coast League, and adding Harmon and Zen to the All-Star Game broadcast team will add an extra personal touch to the broadcast from talent who see our players all summer long," WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said. "We hope this will be the start of a new tradition with our All-Star Game."

Johnsen will be a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Journalism and Mass Communications, where he studies Sports Media and Communications and Broadcasting. He is the Executive Producer of the school's student television newscast, Nebraska Nightly, and freelances with 90.3 KRNU student radio and Big Ten Plus as a play-by-play broadcaster and color analyst.

The 2025 West Coast League All-Star celebration will take place July 15-16 at Bellingham's Joe Martin Stadium. The South vs. North All-Star Game will be at 6:35 pm on July 16, featuring the league's biggest stars this season.







