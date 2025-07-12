AppleSox Fall, 6-5, to Nanaimo

July 12, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox fall 6-5 in the opening game of a three-game series to the Nanaimo NightOwls.

Dylan Knowles went 4-4 on the night with four singles and scoring twice. Evan Cloyd reached every time he was at plate tonight, going 2-3 with an RBI single.

Gunnar Penzkover started the game tossing four-and-a-third with six hits, three runs, and three strikeouts. Carson Boesel came in relief giving up two runs on six hits. Masen Swan was charged with the loss after coming in relief for Boesel in the 7th, giving up no hits and no runs with three strikeouts.

The 'Sox got ahead early in the 3rd when JeHee Lee scored after an error at third. Kyle Panganiban then hit an RBI single to score Knowles and bring the lead to 2-0. Wenatchee added another run in the 4th by an RBI single from Lee, and one more was scored in the 5th after an error at second.

Nanaimo fought back and tied the ballgame at 4-4 in the bottom of the 5th. However, Wenatchee responded with an RBI single from Cloyd to give the 'Sox a 5-4 lead.

Boesel gave up two runs in the 7th to bring the game to the final score.

The AppleSox look for wins Saturday and Sunday to close the series off with a win before heading onto the All-Star Break.







West Coast League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.