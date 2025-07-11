AppleSox Snap Losing Skid

July 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The AppleSox defeat Kamloops to salvage a three-game series at home with a final score of 8-5.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak for the 'Sox.

Andrew Monson earned the win after tossing four-and-a-third scoreless giving up a run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. David Barnes notched a save after two innings with a strikeout, and he gave up a run on a hit with two walks.

Evan Cloyd, Phillip Cheong (CHONG), and Jake Sanko all collected two hits in the effort.

The 'Sox got on the board early in the 1st with an RBI triple by Izzy Madriaga (MAD-ree-aw-guh) and an RBI single by Adam Haight to lead 2-0. Wenatchee added two more in the 2nd after an error in left field.

Kamloops fought back with a three-spot in the dish and sent nine men to the dish to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

Cloyd and Madariaga brought home two in the 4th to give Wenatchee a 6-3 cushion. Two more scored in the 7th on a Kyle Panganiban groundout and Cloyd single to lead 8-4.

Barnes gave up a run in the 9th to bring the game to the final score.

The 'Sox have a three-game road trip before the All-Star Break. Wenatchee takes on Nanaimo Friday-Sunday.







