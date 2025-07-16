Biello's Big Night Leads Cats to Win

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats took on the South Island Baseball League All-Stars in non-league action and won 11-1 Tuesday night.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) started the game for the Cats and pitched a perfect two innings, striking out six.

Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) drove in the first run of the game with an RBI triple to deep centre field in the first inning. The senior made his first appearance for the HarbourCats this season after playing in 12 games last season, where he hit four home runs.

Victoria tacked on two more runs in the opening frame through a Dominic Biello (Golden Tide) RBI double and a Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) sacrifice fly. In the second inning, Biello hit a two-run home run over the left field wall for his first home run of the season, making it 6-0.

The All-Stars' only run came in the fourth inning when RJ Forbes came home on a groundout.

Biello's second RBI double of the evening came in the sixth inning, which made it 7-1. The Victoria native had five RBIs and reached base five times.

Solomon Anderson had two hits on the night, including an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven), Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist), and Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) all pitched two innings apiece. Palmer struck out six, and Finkelstein recorded four strikeouts. Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) closed it out with a scoreless ninth inning to wrap up the 11-1 win.

