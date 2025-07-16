WCL All-Stars Preview

The Bellingham Bells will host the 2025 All-Star Game tonight.

Wednesday night will cap an exciting four days for the West Coast League as some of the circuit's brightest stars will take the field for the 2025 WCL All-Star Game in Bellingham.

The week began just outside of Atlanta with 44 WCL players, including eight current, being selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. This list includes corner infielder Dominic Cadiz (UCLA), expected in uniform tonight for the South All-Stars representing the Walla Walla Sweets, after being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Draft's 15th round.

Tuesday night, the West Coast League's celebration of amateur and grass-roots baseball featured players from the Max Higbee Center alongside WCL All-Stars in the Community Champions Game, an integrated baseball game.

The Max Higbee Center supports and empowers teens and adults with developmental disabilities to build community, friendships, happiness, life skills, and health through recreation. Half of ticket sales from the evening went directly to the Max Higbee Center.

First pitch in tonight's WCL All-Star Game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Pacific at historic Joe Martin Field, with the Bellingham Bells serving as host team for the second straight year.

The game will be livestreamed on MLB.com, MLB.tv, and in the MLB app. Tyler Maun (play-by-play) and Ryan Rowland-Smith (analyst) return to the broadcast booth. Maun was the play-by-play voice of the 2024 Triple-A National Championship and has calleed multiple World Baseball Classics. Rowland-Smith is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest. He pitched for the Seattle Mariners from 2007 to 2010, joined the club's broadcast team in 2017, and this year joined MLB Network's on-air talent roster.

North head coach Ed Knaggs as tabbed the Bells' right-hander Devyn Hernandez (Cal State San Bernardino) as his starter while South skipper Mark Magdaleno will counter with right-hander Steven Verespey (Willamette).

Updated rosters, including players tabbed as replacements for original selections no longer available, may be found below. Prior to the game, All-Stars will participate in an invitation-only workout for scouts and amateur coaches, as the West Coast League continues its mission to create tremendous environments for ambitious young baseball players from around the world.

At press time, a few tickets for the WCL All-Star Game were still available. But if you can't be in Bellingham tonight, stay tuned to WestCoastLeague.com and the League's social media for updates regarding rosters and livestreaming options.

NORTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Jason Green (Edmonton Riverhawks/Niagara)

C - Andrew Lamb (Bellingham Bells/USC)

1B - Jacob Hayes (Nanaimo NightOwls/Azusa Pacific)

1B - Logan Shepherd (Victoria HarbourCats/Mercer)

1B/3B - J.C. Allen (Victoria HarbourCats/UC San Diego)

1B/3B - Jack Johnson (Victoria HarbourCats/Transfer Portal)

1B/3B - Trent Lenihan (Edmonton Riverhawks/British Columbia)

1B/OF - Jared Hall (Kamloops NorthPaws/Bethel [Tenn.])

2B - Rob Jacobsen (Bellingham Bells/St. John's [N.Y.])

2B - Talan Zenk (Nanaimo NightOwls/Everett CC)

2B/3B/SS - Tanner Beltowski (Victoria HarbourCats/Westmont)

SS - Robert Phelps (Edmonton Riverhawks/Reinhardt)

SS - Cade Martinez (Wenatchee AppleSox/San Diego)

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick (Bellingham Bells/VCU)

OF/SS - Brock Sell (Bellingham Bells/Stanford)

OF - Tommy Markey (Port Angeles Lefties/Fordham)

OF - Max Stagg (Edmonton Riverhawks/Central Arizona)

SuperUtility - Elijah Clayton (Kamloops NorthPawls/California)

P - Carson Boesel (Wenatchee AppleSox/Washington)

P - Thomas Bridges (Victoria HarbourCats/Northwestern)

P - Mason Chien (Kamloops NorthPaws/Fraser Valley)

P - Gio de Graauw (Kelowna Falcons/Newman)

P - Mitch Haythorn (Wenatchee AppleSox/Northern Colorado)

P - Devyn Hernandez (Bellingham Bells/Cal State San Bernardino)

P - Keith Manby (Kamloops NorthPaws/Thompson River)

P - Joe Thornton (Wenatchee AppleSox/Gonzaga)

P - Preston Watkins (Bellingham Bells/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

SOUTH ALL-STARS (WCL Team/College)

C - Isaiah Ibarra (Springfield Drifters/USC)

C - Xavier Rios (Corvallis Knights/CSUN)

1B - Easton Amundson (Bend Elks/MSU Denver)

1B - Tanner Kern (Walla Walla Sweets/Transfer Portal)

1B - Makoa Sniffen (Bend Elks/Saint Mary's [Calif.])

1B/3B - Dominic Cadiz (Walla Walla Sweets/UCLA)

1B/OF - Josh Schleichardt (Portland Pickles/Transfer Portal)

2B - Kyle McDaniel (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

2B - Cooper Mullens (Springfield Drifters/Michigan)

SS - Andrew Estrella (Ridgefield Raptors/Loyola Marymount)

SS - Petey Soto, Jr. (Portland Pickles/Utah Tech)

3B/SS - Maddox Riske (Corvallis Knights/USC)

OF - Gunner Geile (Walla Walla Sweets/Arizona)

OF - Noah Karliner (Ridgefield Raptors/Cal State Dominguez Hills)

OF - Brock Ketelsen (Corvallis Knights/Stanford)

OF - Gavin Poffenroth (Cowlitz Black Bears/Skagit Valley)

OF - Aiden Taurek (Portland Pickles/Saint Mary's [Calif.])

OF - Danny Wideman (Marion Berries/Oregon)

OF - Blake Wilson (Corvallis Knights/Washington)

OF - Landon Young (Walla Walla Sweets/Washington)

P - Alex Chavez (Marion Berries/Loyola Marymount)

P - Ryder Edwards (Portland Pickles/George Fox)

P - Zachary Fechtel (Portland Pickles/Texas Tech)

P - Michael Hoefgen (Ridgefield Raptors/Feather River College)

P - Ty Pangborn (Yakima Valley Pippins/Akron)

P - Erik Puodziunas (Bend Elks/Michigan)

P - John-Paul Sauer (Bend Elks/Tulane)

P - Dylan Smith (Portland Pickles/Northern Colorado)

P - J'Shawn Unger (Corvallis Knights/Iowa Western CC)

P - Steven Verespey (Marion Berries/Willamette)

