Harbourcats Promos Galore

July 21, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







It is hard to believe that we are already more than half way through the 2025 HarbourCats season. However there are still plenty of games remaining in July and August, so grab a few friends and take advantage of some of our special deals and upcoming promotions!

REVENGE OF THE GINGERS!

Tomorrow's game against the Dub Sea Fish Sticks is "Revenge of the Gingers!" All red heads will get free admission to the game. You can get tickets at the gate or at the HarbourCats office at 1814 Vancouver Street. First pitch is at 6:35 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM.

$12 TUESDAYS AND NOW $12 THURSDAYS!

Due to popular demand, we are expanding our $12 Tuesday seats. ALL remaining Premium Reserved seats (normally $22 a seat), on July 22 vs Dub Sea and July 29 vs Kamloops are now just $12. PLUS, WE NOW HAVE $12 THURSDAYS! All remaining Premium Reserved seats for our Thursday games on July 24 and July 31 are now just $12. Come watch the best baseball in town for the best price anywhere!

COUNTRY NIGHT!

Thursday, July 24 the HarbourCats take on the Victoria Mavericks and it is the first ever country night! Get yourself gussied up in your country outfits and come on down to the ballpark for a night of all things country. Rob Curtis will be performing on the field when gates open at 5:30 PM.

KIDS FREE WEEKEND!

Peninsula Co-op's Kids Free Weekend is upcoming on July 25-27, with three games against the visiting Wenatchee AppleSox. All kids 12 and under receive free admission. You can get tickets at the gate or in person at the HarbourCats office, this option is not available online. Friday's game is also Anawim House's Sock Toss night! Bring pairs of new or gently used socks, or buy a pair at the game to throw on the field after the first HarbourCats home run of the game.

BC DAY DOUBLEHEADER AND FIREWORKS!!

What's better than a baseball game followed by fireworks? How about TWO baseball games and then fireworks! Our game on Monday August 4th is now a doubleheader to accommodate the rained out game with Edmonton from June 26th. First game starts at 4:05PM! Your tickets for this game are good for both games!!

Need SWAG?

Starting tomorrow, select merchandise will be on sale for 25% off at the merch tent. Our merch tent on the first base concourse is open at every HarbourCats home game, but our inventory is also available on-line at THE CAT SHOP.







