WCL Weekly Awards Announced

Monday morning, West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Player and Pitcher of the Week.

This week's recipients are Bend Elks outfielder Jace Miller (transfer portal) and Springfield Drifters right-hander Andrew Miller (Cal State Fullerton).

It's the second straight week that Jace Miller's been Player of the Week, sandwiched around his appearance in last week's All-Star Game. In a weekend series victory over the Cowlitz Black Bears, he was 6-for-12 (.500) with a double, home run, four RBI and three runs. His round-tripper came Sunday night, leading off the bottom of the ninth and lifted the Elks to a 10-9 victory.

The Medford, Oregon native is now riding a nine-game hitting streak. During the streak, he's batting .556 (20-for-36) with eight multi-hit games.

Andrew Miller was stellar in his Saturday night start at Corvallis. In a 1-0 win for the Drifters, he spun six shutout innings and struck out nine to earn the victory.

Over his last four appearances, including a pair of starts, Miller is 2-0 and has given up just one earned run in 14 2/3 innings (0.61 ERA) while fanning 16.







