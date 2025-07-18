Berezowski Goes Deep Twice as Cats Win Big

July 18, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats came out on top in non-league action Thursday night, defeating the Victoria Mavericks 12-2.

Victoria native Jack Finn (Illinois State) started for the HarbourCats and got off to a great start with a three-up-three-down first inning. He surrendered a solo home run to Dylan Price in the top of the third inning, and then gave up a second run on a Josh Walker RBI single later in the frame. The lefty's evening was done after three innings, giving up a pair of runs on four hits while striking out two.

The Cats answered back in the bottom half through a Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) solo home run and a Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) two-out RBI single to tie the game up 2-2.

Clayton Broeder (Angelo State) made his Cats debut out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings, striking out four and collecting the win.

The HarbourCats blew the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning. Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) and Isaiah Afework (TAMU-CC) both hit solo home runs. Berezowski crushed his second home run of the game over the scoreboard in left field. A Jake Butler (George Mason) sacrifice fly capped off the huge inning, giving the Cats a 7-2 lead.

Butler drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning that extended his team's lead to 9-2. Peter Tassler (MSU Denver) recorded his first hit as a HarbourCat, an RBI single to make it 10-2 in the seventh inning. The hosts tacked on two more runs in the eighth to push the lead to 12-2.

Jacob Thompson (Minot State), Dillon Dibrell (Central Oklahoma), and Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) all pitched in relief for the Cats, combining for four scoreless innings.

The HarbourCats are back in West Coast League action tomorrow at 6:35 PM in Bellingham as they open a three-game set against the Bells. The Cats lead the North Division second-half standings with a 10-2 record, while the Bells sit three games back of the lead with a 7-5 record.

