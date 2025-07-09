Cats Hold on for 3-2 Win over Lefties

July 9, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







PORT ANGELES, WA - It went down to the final pitch, but the Victoria HarbourCats battled their way to a narrow 3-2 win over the Port Angeles Lefties Tuesday night.

Levi Joyce got things rolling early for the hosts, hitting a two-out RBI single to make it 1-0 Lefties in the first inning.

The story of the game was the starting pitchers with Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) on the bump for Victoria and Seth Wrightstone for Port Angeles. It was Lance's fifth start of the season, and he pitched five innings, matching his season-high, giving up one run on four hits while striking out one.

Curtis McKay (Niagara) continued his hot road trip with an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie it up at one. The versatile defender was in right field tonight and now has seven hits in his last four games.

After that, Wrightstone shut the door, throwing eight innings of one-run ball, giving up just four hits and striking out seven HarbourCats.

Ben Hewitt (Ottawa) kept the game tied out of the bullpen, going three innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out three.

It was all square heading into the ninth inning, where Ian Hoffstetter replaced Wrightstone but could not replicate his dominance. After Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) led off the inning with his second hit of the game, Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) hit a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Cats their first lead of the night, making it 3-1.

Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) came out for the save in the bottom of the ninth, but the Lefties did not go down without a fight. A walk and a single put the tying run on base, and after a Finkelstein error allowed a run to come home, it was 3-2 with nobody out. The next batter hit a grounder to JC Allen (UC San Diego) at first, who threw out the runner at the plate to keep hold of the Cats' one-run lead. Finkelstein settled down from there, inducing a groundout for out number two, and striking out Tommy Markey for the final out.

This 3-2 win puts the HarbourCats' second-half record at 7-1. They'll turn to Logan Saloman (Nevada) tomorrow as they look to finish the road trip on a high. The big right-hander recorded the win last week against the Nanaimo NightOwls after pitching five scoreless innings.

The HarbourCats are back home for an exciting weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons Friday, July 11 at 6:35 PM. Friday is Harvey's Birthday, Saturday is a Fireworks night, and Sunday's matinee is the always popular Bark in the Park game, where all dogs are welcome! Get tickets at harbourcats.com/tickets.

10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are on sale for all home games and "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







