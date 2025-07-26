Sox Even up Series with 8-2 Win

July 26, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Tommy Bridges in action

(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Christian J. Stewart) Victoria HarbourCats' Tommy Bridges in action(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Christian J. Stewart)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Wenatchee AppleSox took an early lead and did not look back Saturday night, evening up the series beating the Victoria HarbourCats 8-2.

Elijah Pelayo hit a two-run single with two outs in the first inning the give the visitors an early lead. Both runs were unearned after a Jake Butler (George Mason) error earlier in the frame.

The Cats answered back right away through Logan Shepherd (Mercer U), who hit his team-leading sixth home run of the campaign, a two-run shot to tie the game at two.

In the top of the second inning the Sox batters continued to make good contact off of Tommy Bridges (Northwestern U) as Cade Martinez and Izzy Madariaga hit back-to-back RBI singles to double their advantage, making it 4-2.

Logan Shepherd leads the HarbourCats in hits, home runs, and RBIs (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Bridges battled from there over five innings of work, giving up nine hits, walking zero and striking out three. On the other side was Mitch Haythorn who started for Wenatchee. He struck out seven Cats over five innings of work and managed to escape a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning, getting Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) to lineout to end the threat.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) replaced Bridges and gave up a pair of runs in the sixth inning including an Adam Haight home run, his second in as many games, to extend the Sox lead to 6-2.

Victoria had the bases loaded for Ross once again in the seventh inning, but Masen Swan got the Napa, California native to groundout to end the inning.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) replaced Patrick and pitched a three-up-three-down inning in both the seventh and the eighth. He gave up two runs in the ninth inning on a pair of RBI singles which made it 8-2 Wenatchee and put the game beyond doubt.

Tommy Bridges' 1.83 ERA is the third lowest in the WCL (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The HarbourCats could not take their chances tonight, leaving 11 men on base throughout the night.

The all important rubber match is tomorrow at 1:05 PM! Logan Rumberg is your projected starter for Victoria.

Images from this story







West Coast League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.