Wenatchee Opens Series With 10-4 Loss

July 26, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee opened the three-game series against the Victoria HarbourCats with a 10-4 loss Friday evening.

Adam Haight went 2-5 with a home run and Theo Kim went 2-4 with an RBI single.

Dylan Schlenger started the game, tossing three innings with one unearned run on three hits and two strikeouts. Jack McWilliams was charged with the loss in relief, pitching two-and-a-third with no hits, four runs, and two walks. Christian Garcia finished the game, throwing four-and-a-third with four runs, four hits, and five strikeouts.

The AppleSox tied the game at 1-1 in the 3rd after a solo homer by Haight.

Victoria put up six more runs in the 4th, highlighted by a grand slam, to put the score at 7-1.

The 'Sox put another run on the board in the 6th after a single by Kim brought home Izzy Madariaga.

The HarbourCats responded with one run in the 6th and two runs in the 7th putting the AppleSox down 10-2.

Wenatchee was able to bring two runs across in the 9th after a single by Phillip Cheong scored Elijah Pelayo and Davis D'Errico, bringing the game to the final score.

The 'Sox look to bounce back from Friday's loss as they return for game two Saturday night.







