AppleSox Fall to Edmonton

July 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee falls 9-1 to the Edmonton RiverHawks Thursday evening. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak.

Cade Martinez, who took home the Tommy Wantanabe award before the game, went 2-5. Izzy Madriaga went 1-3 and drove home the only run for the 'Sox (25-19).

Alec Johnson is the losing pitcher after pitching two innings giving up a run on a hit with a strikeout. Aidan (eye-don) Gonzalez pitched four innings giving up five runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. After surrendering a Grand Slam, Gonzalez finished his outing by sending down the final 10 batters he faced. Owen Firestone tossed two scoreless innings, but gave up three runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout over the course of his three-inning outing.

Gonzalez gave up the Grand Slam in the third inning, which made it a 6-0 game. Wenatchee did not score until the seventh on the Madriaga single to score Martinez.

The AppleSox are currently three games ahead of Kamloops for the second wild card spot.

Wenatchee begins a six-game road trip Friday with three games in Victoria - the Second Half North Division Leader. Wenatchee trails the Harborcats by three games in the Second Half Standings.

NOTE TO EDITOR: There are two ways the 'Sox can clinch a playoff spot. They can win the second half outright OR they can finish among the top two remaining teams in the overall records. Bellingham already qualified.







