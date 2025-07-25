Nahaku's Big Night Powers Cats to Win

July 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HarbourCats' Garrett Brooks at bat

(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Christian J. Stewart) Victoria HarbourCats' Garrett Brooks at bat(Victoria HabourCats, Credit: Christian J. Stewart)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats returned to West Coast League action Friday night, beating the Wenatchee AppleSox 10-4.

Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) got the home team on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the first inning to make it 1-0.

Adam Haight tied things up with a solo home run in the top of the third inning to level things at one.

Jack Johnson (Baylor) restored Victoria's advantage in the bottom of the fourth with a great piece of situational hitting, driving in the run with a sacrifice fly to centre. Dillon Lopez (St. Mary's) drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1 before Nahaku cleared the bases with a grand slam to left field to blow the game wide open, extending the lead to 7-1. It was the left fielder's first long ball of the campaign after he hit four for the Cats last season.

Shea Lake has recorded the win in back-to-back starts (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Shea Lake (West Texas A&M) started for the HarbourCats and has been lights out in recent weeks, producing five shutout innings in back-to-back games. He came close to matching that tonight but was still dominant, going five innings, giving up just one run, and striking out three.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) pitched two innings of relief, with the only mark against him being a two-out RBI single by Theo Kim in the sixth inning.

Nahaku drove in his sixth run of the game with a double in the sixth, which gave his team an 8-2 lead.

Garrett Brooks (St. Mary's) hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning to push the lead to 10-2.

The Sox were able to score two runs late against Carson Burks (Hill College), who pitched the final two innings for the HarbourCats, but it was too little too late as the lefty closed it out for the 10-4 win.

Jack Johnson has reached base in all but one game this season (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

This win keeps the HarbourCats top of the North Division second-half standings and puts the AppleSox four games back in fourth place.

