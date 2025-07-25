Cats Cruise to Victory

July 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats wrapped up their final non-league game of the season Thursday night against the Victoria Mavericks, coming out on top 22-2.

Logan Shepherd got things going in the first inning with an RBI single. Isaiah Afework followed that up with a two-run double to make it 3-0. Jake Butler hit an RBI single, and Garrett Brooks drove home two with a triple to cap off the six-run opening frame.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from Shepherd and Dillon Lopez in the second inning made it 9-0, before an Afework opposite field home run increased the lead to 11-0.

The Mavericks got on the board in the fourth inning when Sami Samir hit a double with the bases loaded to plate a pair.

The Cats scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a Liam Fast RBI double, pushing the lead to 14-2.

Connor Ross reached base three times and had one RBI tonight (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The hits kept coming as five HarbourCats hit RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning, which made it 22-2.

Jack Finn started the game and pitched three scoreless innings while striking out four. Ethan McNish-Heider replaced him and threw three of his own, giving up two runs and striking out four. Jacob Thompson pitched the seventh inning, striking out one, before the game was called due to a mercy rule.

Brooks and Afework led the way with four RBIs apiece. Shepherd drove in three and Jai Berezowski, Declan Brown, and Butler all drove in a pair of runs.

Tomorrow is the start of Peninsula Co-op's Kids Free Weekend! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games are free for kids 12 and under. You can get tickets at the gate or in person at the HarbourCats office; this option is not available online. Friday's game is also Anawim House Sock Toss night! Bring pairs of new or gently used socks or buy a pair at the game to throw on the field after the first HarbourCats home run of the game.

Due to popular demand, we are expanding our $12 Tuesday seats. All remaining Premium Reserved seats (normally $22 per seat) for the July 29 game against Kamloops are now just $12. PLUS, WE NOW HAVE $12 THURSDAYS! All remaining Premium Reserved seats for our game Thursday, July 31 are now just $12. Come watch the best baseball in town for the best price anywhere!

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.