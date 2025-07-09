Drifters Drive Away Pippins Comeback Attempt

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon - The Springfield Drifters used a big seventh inning to put down a slow Yakima Valley Pippins comeback attempt on Tuesday night, winning game one of the three-game series 12-6.

Pippins' reliever Seth Mahler entered the bottom of the seventh inning with three innings of near-perfect relief to his name. Mahler walked Andrew Gauna to lead off the inning before allowing a pinch-hit single to Caden Young. The next two batters, Jack Brooks and Elliot Brown, reached on back-to-back fielder's choices, the latter scoring Gauna from third base on a bunt. Logan Honma pinch-hit next, picking up one of his two singles to load the bases. Mahler picked up his sixth strikeout of the night against Cesar Chavez to lock down the second out, but a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch ended his night.

Pearson Pollard entered, tasked with getting the final out in the seventh. Still with the bases loaded, Pollard walked the first batter he faced, Nolan Miller, before hitting Gauna to make the score 12-6.

Yakima Valley scored four unanswered runs after falling behind early 7-2. In the top of the fourth inning, Jack Varney drew a leadoff walk before Greg Luna and Langan Naylor picked up back-to-back singles. Varney scored on an error by the first baseman Miller before Gage Reeser was hit by a pitch and Kyler Bittner hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-4.

The next inning, the Pippins cut the lead to one run. Jake Porter singled, one of his three hits, before Varney followed up with a single of his own. Next, Luna walked to load the bases. Naylor then reached on a fielder's choice as Porter was forced out at the plate. With two runners in scoring position, Reeser hit a double to bring home Varney and Luna, making the score 7-6.

Ethan Salscheider got the start for the Pippins and suffers the loss, dropping to 0-3 this season. Sonny Pena earns the win for the Drifters, improving to 1-3.

Yakima Valley has now lost its last 11 games. The Pippins sit at 0-4 in the second half and 7-24 this season. Springfield snaps its three-game losing streak, earning their first win in the second half. The Drifters are 13-18 overall this summer.

Game two of the three game series will be on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







