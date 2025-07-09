Wenatchee Surrenders Opening Game 6-5

July 9, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The AppleSox open their 3-game series with a 6-5 loss to the Kamloops NorthPaws.

Kanoa Morisaki picked up his 1st multiple base hit game with an RBI sac bunt, single, and double. Jacob Croxford also played well going 2-3 with a single and 2-run triple.

The 'Sox opened their scoring and tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th when Kanoa Morisaki bunted home Kyle Panganiban.

Wenatchee added another 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th when Camden Bates hit a sac fly to left field, scoring Kanoa Morisaki. Evan Cloyd then smacked a single up the middle bringing home Jacob Croxford.

In the bottom of the 9th, Dylan Knowles and Kanoa Morisaki scored from a 2-run triple by Jacob Croxford to put the AppleSox down 1 run. Unfortunately, Croxford was left stranded after 2 straight strikeouts by Camden Bates and Cade Martinez to close the game at 6-5.

Mitch Haythorn started the night pitching 5 innings with 4 hits, 1 run, and 3 walks. Earning the loss was Joe Thornton, who tossed 3 innings with 3 hits and 3 runs in relief. Carson Boesel came in to close the 9th, throwing 1 inning with 2 hits and giving up 2 unearned runs.

With Tuesday's loss, Wenatchee is on a 7 game league losing streak.

The 'Sox look to break the losing streak Wednesday night against the NorthPaws.







