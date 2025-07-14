Arquette Becomes Highest Drafted AppleSox Alum

July 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Former AppleSox infielder Aiva Arquette was selected seventh overall by the Miami Marlins in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. Arquette becomes the highest drafted former AppleSox player just three years after playing for Wenatchee.

Arquette, a shortstop on the 2022 AppleSox, put together a phenomenal junior year at Oregon State this spring. He helped Oregon State reach the College World Series by batting .354 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI. Arquette was a Brooks Wallace Award finalist as well as a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist and a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist.

Arquette was previously selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft in the midst of a standout summer with the AppleSox. He hit .335 in 39 games and collected a team-high 39 RBI, a figure that also put him tied for the fourth-most in the WCL. The Kailua, Hawaii native did not sign with the Diamondbacks and went on to spend two seasons at Washington before transferring to Oregon State last fall. He made the All-Pac-12 Team and Pac-12 All Defense Team as a sophomore and hit .325 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 48 games.

Arquette surpasses Keston Hiura as the highest drafted AppleSox player in the franchise's 25 seasons. Hiura was selected ninth overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. Arquette joins Hiura, Michael Toglia (2019), Clayton Mortensen (2007) as former AppleSox to get selected in the first round.

Twenty-two former AppleSox players have gone on to play an MLB game. To learn more about AppleSox to appear in the majors, please visit applesox.com/applesox-in-the-pros.

Wenatchee is off until Friday with the West Coast League All-Star Break taking place this week. Four AppleSox are in the All-Star Game Wednesday. Carson Boesel, Mitch Haythorn, Cade Martinez and Joe Thornton will represent the AppleSox in Bellingham. First pitch at Joe Martin Field on Wednesday night is at 6:35 and will be broadcast on mlb.com.

The AppleSox are home this weekend to host the Nanaimo NightOwls this Friday-Sunday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Friday is Salute To Service Night presented by Gesa Credit Union. The first 500 fans to Saturday's game will receive a Coyote bobblehead presented by Columbia Valley Community Health. The series concludes Sunday night and is presented by the Numerica PAC. First pitch is at 6:35 Friday and Saturday and at 5:35 on Sunday. Tickets for all nine remaining regular-season home games can be purchased at applesox.com/schedule2025.







