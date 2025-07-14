Miller and Chamberlain Named Weekly Award Winners

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Pitcher and Player of the Week, Monday.

This week's recipients are Edmonton Riverhawks right-hander Myles Chamberlain (Cloud County CC) and Bend Elks utility player Jace Miller (Portland).

Chamberlain recorded a win and a save in two outings. He gave up one run on six hits and struck out seven in seven innings of work.

After notching a six-out save against Bellingham July 8, Chamberlain pitched five innings of shutout ball to earn the victory at Port Angeles July 13.

Miller batted .632 (12-for-19) with multiple hits in each of his five games while leading the Elks to four wins. He collected 10 RBI, including at least one in each game, and added two doubles and six runs.

Currently atop the WCL leaderboard with a .381 batting average, Miller has 27 RBI, 27 runs and seven stolen bases this season.







