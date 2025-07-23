Fish Sticks Pile on the Runs, Win 12-4

July 23, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats welcomed the Dub Sea Fish Sticks to town for non-league action, and it was the visitors who came out on top, winning 12-4.

The Fish Sticks jumped out to an early lead, putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning, including a Matt Churchill RBI double.

Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) hit his fourth home run of the campaign in the bottom of the second, a two-run shot, to tie up the ballgame.

Declan Brown (Wenatchee Valley) made his first HarbourCats appearance of the season and drove in a pair with a double to cap off the big second inning, making it 4-2.

Churchill continued his strong night with a solo home run in the top of the third to cut the deficit in half.

Clayton Broeder (Angelo State) started the game for the Cats and went three innings, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking four.

Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) replaced Broeder to start the fourth inning and found himself in a jam, walking the bases loaded. A pair of hits, including another Churchill double, mixed in with some poor defence allowed the Fish Sticks to plate four runs in the frame, giving the visitors a 7-4 lead.

Finkelstein pitched a scoreless fifth inning but surrendered five runs in the sixth, which gave Dub Sea a resounding 12-4 lead.

The Fish Sticks bullpen shut things down from there, shutting out the Cats for the final seven innings.

Marcus Janovsky (UBC) pitched the final three innings for Victoria, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out a pair.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Fun promotions are happening all week at the ballpark. Tomorrow is Winning Wednesday, where select Red Arrow products are just $6. Thursday, July 24, is Country Night! Get yourself gussied up in your country outfits and come on down to the ballpark for a night of all things country. Rob Curtis will be performing on the field when the gates open at 5:30 PM. Friday is the start of Peninsula Co-op's Kids Free Weekend! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games are free for kids 12 and under.

Due to popular demand, we are expanding our $12 Tuesday seats. All remaining Premium Reserved seats (normally $22 per seat) for the July 29 game against Kamloops are now just $12. PLUS, WE NOW HAVE $12 THURSDAYS! All remaining Premium Reserved seats for our Thursday games on July 24 and July 31 are now just $12. Come watch the best baseball in town for the best price anywhere!

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







