AppleSox Sweep Nanaimo

July 23, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

AppleSox tie the most runs scored this season with a 21-7 win over the Edmonton Riverhawks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Tuesday.

Adam Haight went 2-5 with six RBI, Cade Martinez went 2-5 with a double and 2 RBI, Jehee Lee went 2-5, Elijah Pelayo went 3-6 with a double.

Carson Boesel earned the win in relief tossing four innings giving up a run on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Wenatchee (24-18) scored nine runs on just three hits in the second inning when they brought 14 men to the plate. The 'Sox added on with a run in the third, two in the fourth, four in the sixth, four in the seventh, and one in the eighth.

The AppleSox scored 21 runs against Yakima Valley June 13 in a 21-9 win.

Wenatchee looks for their third straight series win Wednesday evening. The 'Sox are now just a half-game back of Edmonton in the overall standings. A win Wednesday would put Wenatchee in position for the three-seed in the playoffs. The 'Sox are three games behind Victoria for first place in the West Coast League North Second Half Standings.

