AppleSox Sweep Nanaimo

July 20, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







AppleSox complete the sweep of Nanaimo with a 4-3 victory Sunday evening.

Wenatchee (22-17) has now won five in a row.

Kanoa Morisaki went 2-4 with a double, Evan Cloyd went 1-3 with an RBI, Izzy Madriaga went 0-1 but had two RBI, and Gunnar Penzkover drove in the winning run with a double to go 1-3.

Mitch Haythorn earned the win after tossing six innings giving up three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Joe Thornton pitched the three-inning save giving up no runs on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts.

Nanaimo took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st in an inning where the NightOwls (17-22) sent eight men to the plate. Wenatchee answered with the first sac-fly by Madriaga to make it a 1-0 game.

The 'Sox scored twice in the third with a Cloyd RBI single and the second sac-fly to tie the game in the 3rd. Penzkover gave Wenatchee the lead in the bottom of the 6th.

Thornton retired nine of 11 hitters he faced through the final three innings.

Wenatchee now firmly holds the second wild card spot with a two-and-a-half game lead over Kamloops in the overall standings. The 'Sox are three games out of first place in the WCL North 2nd Half standings.

NOTE TO EDITOR: There are two ways the 'Sox can clinch a playoff spot. They can win the second half outright OR they can finish among the top two remaining teams in the overall records. Bellingham already qualified. With Edmonton leading the WCL North 2nd Half standings, the Wild Card holders, if the season ended today, would be Victoria earning a 3-seed while Wenatchee would take home the 4-seed.







West Coast League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.