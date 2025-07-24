AppleSox Dominant over Edmonton

July 24, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Wenatchee beats the Edmonton RiverHawks by a final score of 8-1 to win their seventh in a row and take their third straight series win.

Izzy Madriaga went 3-5 with four RBI and Cade Martinez went 2-4.

Easton Brooks and Evan Canfield combined to take a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Brooks earned the win, tossing seven scoreless with nine strikeouts, giving up three hits and two walks.

Canfield gave up an unearned run on two walks with four strikeouts.

Wenatchee (25-18) took a 3-1 lead in the third off the first two-run single by Madriaga. Dylan Knowles scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to give the 'Sox a 4-1 lead.

Elijah Pelayo (Peh-LIE-Oh) hit a two-out RBI single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-1. Three scored in the sixth on the second two-run single by Madriaga and another run scored on a wild pitch to give the AppleSox the win.

Wenatchee's magic number, the combined wins they need to earn and losses needed by the next closest opponent in the standings, sits at nine games after a Kamloops loss Wednesday.

The 'Sox look for their second straight series sweep against Edmonton Thursday.

NOTE TO EDITOR: There are two ways the 'Sox can clinch a playoff spot. They can win the second half outright OR they can finish among the top two remaining teams in the overall records. Bellingham already qualified.







