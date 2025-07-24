Ten players added to MLB organizations
July 24, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release
Earlier this month, 44 West Coast League alumni were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. In the days following the draft, 10 additional players with WCL experience have signed pro contracts with MLB organizations.
Highlighting the list is Jo Oyama, who swiped 42 bases for the Wenatchee AppleSox in 2022 to become the WCL's single-season record holder.
Oyama played for Merced (Calif.) College prior to batting .339 for Wenatchee and earning co-MVP of the WCL. He then spent two seasons at UC Irvine (2023-24). A native of Naha, Japan, Oyama played last year in the Japan Western League and this summer appeared in 12 games with the Ottawa Titans of the independent Frontier League. The Seattle Mariners purchased his contract from Ottawa.
In 2025, 15 of the WCL's 17 teams have had an MLB draft pick and/or free agent signee.
A comprehensive list of signings is below.
Name, Position, Previous Team, WCL Team, MLB Team
Bobby Blandford, OF, Fresno State, Springfield, Athletics
Brandon Forrester, SS/3B, New Mexico State, Bend, Astros
LeTrey McCollum, OF, UC Santa Barbara, Portland/Cowlitz
Jonny McGill, OF, British Columbia, Edmonton, Angels
Tommy O'Rourke, RHP, Vanderbilt, Bellingham, Yankees
Jo Oyama, 2B, Ottawa (Frontier League), Wenatchee
Tom Poole, OF, Dallas Baptist, Edmonton/Bellingham, Rays
Nick Putnam, RHP, Santa Barbara City College, Wenatchee
Charlie Saum, C, Stanford, Bellingham, Blue Jays
Tanner Smith, C, Miami (Fla.), Corvallis, Braves
