Ten players added to MLB organizations

Earlier this month, 44 West Coast League alumni were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. In the days following the draft, 10 additional players with WCL experience have signed pro contracts with MLB organizations.

Highlighting the list is Jo Oyama, who swiped 42 bases for the Wenatchee AppleSox in 2022 to become the WCL's single-season record holder.

Oyama played for Merced (Calif.) College prior to batting .339 for Wenatchee and earning co-MVP of the WCL. He then spent two seasons at UC Irvine (2023-24). A native of Naha, Japan, Oyama played last year in the Japan Western League and this summer appeared in 12 games with the Ottawa Titans of the independent Frontier League. The Seattle Mariners purchased his contract from Ottawa.

In 2025, 15 of the WCL's 17 teams have had an MLB draft pick and/or free agent signee.

A comprehensive list of signings is below.

Name, Position, Previous Team, WCL Team, MLB Team

Bobby Blandford, OF, Fresno State, Springfield, Athletics

Brandon Forrester, SS/3B, New Mexico State, Bend, Astros

LeTrey McCollum, OF, UC Santa Barbara, Portland/Cowlitz

Jonny McGill, OF, British Columbia, Edmonton, Angels

Tommy O'Rourke, RHP, Vanderbilt, Bellingham, Yankees

Jo Oyama, 2B, Ottawa (Frontier League), Wenatchee

Tom Poole, OF, Dallas Baptist, Edmonton/Bellingham, Rays

Nick Putnam, RHP, Santa Barbara City College, Wenatchee

Charlie Saum, C, Stanford, Bellingham, Blue Jays

Tanner Smith, C, Miami (Fla.), Corvallis, Braves







