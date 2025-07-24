Pippins Bring Home 10 Unanswered Runs to Bruise Berries

July 24, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







SALEM, Oregon - The Yakima Valley Pippins' bats were hot in the late innings of Wednesday night's middle game of the series against the Marion Berries. The Pippins used a home run to spark the offense before going on to score 10 unanswered runs in their 14-6 victory.

The Pippins' comeback started in the top of the fourth inning, trailing 5-2. With one out, Ethan Buckley reached on an error ahead of Pippins newcomer Sam Moore. With two strikes, Moore cranked a pitch over the right-field wall for his first hit and home run as a Pippin. The two-run shot made it a one-run game, 5-4.

The Berries responded to the home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, cashing in a leadoff walk by Cade Goldstein on an RBI double by Cody Kashimoto, making the score 6-4.

Yakima Valley plated their first two of 10 unanswered runs in the top of the fifth and seventh innings. Dillon Anderson scored on an RBI groundout by Zech Samayoa in the fifth and on an RBI single by Kyler Bittner in the seventh, tying the game, 6-6.

The Pippins took control in the eighth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. Yakima Valley immediately loaded the bases against Berries reliever Joseph Perez with back-to-back singles by Gage Reeser and Ethan Buckley and a walk drawn by Sam Moore. With one out, Jack Varney shot a pitch the opposite way into left field for a two-RBI single, giving the Yakima Valley its first lead since the first inning, 8-6. The offense didn't stop there, as the Pippins re-loaded the bases ahead of Greg Luna, who poked an RBI single to score Moore. Jack Varney crossed the plate on Bittner's fielder's choice to plate four, giving the Pipps a 10-6 lead.

Yakima Valley kept its foot on the gas in the ninth inning. The Pippins sent 10 hitters up to bat against Berries pitchers Ryan Clarke and Alex Chavez, Buckley, Moore, Ethan Hogan, and Varney scored on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly by Anderson, single by Bittner, and a walk drawn by Gage Reeser, extending the lead to 14-6.

Yakima Valley scored in the first inning. With one out, Luna, Bittner, and Samayoa hit three consecutive singles, with Samayoa's hit plating Luna and Bittner to give Yakima Valley the 2-0 advantage.

The Berries responded in the bottom of the second inning, matching the Pippins' two runs before taking the lead with three in the bottom of the third inning. Bryce Hubbard and Will Stickney both reached safely with one out, setting up Tyler Dunning to hit an RBI single to give the Berries the lead, 3-2. Insurance came from the next hitter, Andrew Mhoon, who drove in two runs on his RBI single.

Pippins' reliever Cristian Brewster picked up the win, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. Before Brewster, Koshi Arai threw a season-best 3.1 innings in relief of Governor Aufranc, allowing only one run on one hit. Pearson Pollard polished off the game, throwing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two. Pollard is currently tied for third place in strikeouts in the West Coast League with Trey Newmann of Corvallis with 40 punchouts.

The Pippins improve to 3-11 in the second half of the season and are 10-31 this summer. Yakima Valley snaps a six-game losing streak with their first win since before the all-star break. The Berries fall to 9-8 in the second half and are now 21-23 this season.

The series rubber match will be on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The Pippins will search for their first series win since June 21 against the Walla Walla Sweets.







