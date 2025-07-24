Cats Rally Late But Fall Short to Fish Sticks

West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Dub Sea Fish Sticks survived a late push from the Victoria HarbourCats to win 10-8 Wednesday night.

For the second straight night, the Fish Sticks got on the board in the opening frame, and it was once again Matt Churchill who did the damage. The slugger drove in a run with a single to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. He had five hits and five RBIs in this two-game series.

The HarbourCats didn't waste any time responding, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the first. Jake Butler (George Mason) and Declan Brown (Wenatchee Valley) both hit RBI singles to give the Cats a 3-1 advantage.

Fish Sticks' left fielder Kai Gonzaga hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning to cut the deficit in half, making it 3-2. Dub Sea added two more in the inning to turn the game around and give them a 4-3 lead.

Wyatt Hurley blew the game wide open with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, extending the Fish Sticks' lead to 7-3.

Dustin Davidson (Freed-Hardeman U) started for Victoria and threw three innings. He was replaced by Dillon Dibrell (Rogers State), who pitched two shutout innings while striking out six batters. Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) took over from there, pitching two innings of his own, giving up one run on two hits while striking out a pair.

Dub Sea extended their lead to 10-3 in the top of the eighth, but the home team did not go away quietly in the bottom half. A Butler RBI single, his third hit of the night, got things going, and Liam Fast then followed it up with a two-run single. Jai Berezowki and Dominic Biello, both from the Victoria Golden Tide, also hit RBI singles to cap off the five-run frame and make it 10-8.

The Cats rally did not continue into the ninth inning as the Fish Sticks were able to hold on for the victory.

Cade Rusch (Bellarmine) pitched the final two innings for Victoria, striking out six and giving up two runs.

Tomorrow, the HarbourCats take on the Victoria Mavericks, and it is the first-ever Country Night! Get yourself gussied up in your country outfits and come on down to the ballpark for a night of all things country. Rob Curtis will be performing on the field when the gates open at 5:30 PM. Friday is the start of Peninsula Co-op's Kids Free Weekend! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday's games are free for kids 12 and under.

Due to popular demand, we are expanding our $12 Tuesday seats. All remaining Premium Reserved seats (normally $22 per seat) for the July 29 game against Kamloops are now just $12. PLUS, WE NOW HAVE $12 THURSDAYS! All remaining Premium Reserved seats for our Thursday games on July 24 and July 31 are now just $12. Come watch the best baseball in town for the best price anywhere!

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







