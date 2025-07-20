Pickles Pitchers Nearly Blank Pippins

July 20, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Portland Pickles, one of the most prolific offenses in the West Coast League, were held to only four runs by the Yakima Valley Pippins, but Yakima Valley's offense was quiet until the last inning in a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.

Portland took the lead in the second inning against Yakima Valley's Ty Pangborn. Bryson Glassco led off the inning with a single before Josh Schleichardt drew a walk. Luis Castillo struck out for the first out of the inning before Brett Williams chopped an RBI single high on the infield to break the scoreless tie. The next hitter, Braydon Wooldridge, placed a sacrifice bunt back to Pangborn to bring home Schleichardt from third. Grafton Stroup struck out to retire the side, sending the game to the bottom of the second inning 2-0.

In the top of the seventh, Castillo hit a one-out single against Pangborn, followed by Williams' second hit of the night. Both runners scored thanks to Grafton Stroup. First, Stroup hit an RBI single to score Castillo. Then, with runners on first and third, Stroup attempted to steal second base, drawing a throw from Pippins' catcher Ethan Buckley. Stroup stopped and got into a rundown, allowing Williams to score before eventually being tagged out on the 2-4-3 putout, making the score 4-0.

Yakima Valley plated its lone run in the bottom of the ninth. Zech Samayoa led off the frame with a walk, followed by a single by Julian Angulo. Samayoa went first to third on the single, setting up Ethan Hogan to poke a two-out single to score Samayoa.

Pearson Pollard, the third pitcher used by the Pippins, was stellar against the top six Portland hitters in the eighth and ninth innings. Pollard set down Petey Soto Jr., Joey Wright, Tony Otis, Bryson Glassco, Josh Schleichardt, and Luis Castillo, striking out two.

Pickles' starter Dylan Smith picked up the win, throwing five scoreless innings, striking out two. Pangborn suffered the loss, moving to 2-2 on the season.

Portland picks up its 30th win of the season, moving to 30-6 overall and 9-2 in the second half. Yakima Valley drops its fourth game in a row, moving to 2-9 in the second half and 9-28 overall.

The series wraps up on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The Pippins will look to salvage the series on Sunday Funday before embarking on a six-game road trip. Tickets are available at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







