Three Homers Lead Shuckers to 4-2 Win Over Biscuits

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Brock Wilken at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Brock Wilken at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - Behind home runs from Brock Wilken, Lamar Sparks and Ernesto Martinez Jr., the Biloxi Shuckers (59-60, 29-23) earned a 4-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (70-52, 30-23) at Keesler Federal Park on Wednesday night. With the win, the Shuckers maintain a 2.5-game lead over the Mississippi Braves and expand their lead to four games over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for the final playoff spot in the South Division with 17 games remaining.

Wilken launched his 15 th home run of the year in the first to start the scoring, a 104 MPH line-drive blast to left. Lamar Sparks then extended the lead to 2-0 in the third with a solo shot to left, his sixth of the second half. In the fifth, Tanner Murray cut the Shuckers' lead in half with a solo shot of his own off the batter's eye in center, making it 2-1. The Shuckers, however, expanded the lead to 4-1 with a two-run shot from Ernesto Martinez Jr. in the sixth, his 10 th of the season. The Biscuits scored their final run of the night in the seventh inning with an RBI single from Dru Baker, making it 4-2.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Tate Kuehner worked around the bases-loaded in the first to go five innings of one-run ball in his fifth Double-A start. Blake Holub then stranded three inherited runners out of the bullpen in the seventh and Justin Yeager worked a perfect ninth for his league-leading 16 th save of the season. Kuehenr (3-1) earned the win while Biscuits' starter Trevor Martin (1-3) took the loss.

The series continues on Thursday with Nick Merkel (6-4, 3.11) set to start for the Shuckers, his first since 2022 with the ACL Brewers. Yoniel Curet (2-0, 2.53) is scheduled to start for the Biscuits. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.