Military and Service Members September Tribute Events at Toyota Field

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas organization will host two events this September to honor our serviceman and women and first responders.

Toyota Field will host a 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb on Wednesday, September 11, at 8 a.m. The annual Military Tribute Night featuring the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team and post-game Fireworks take place Saturday, September 14 with gates opening at 5 p.m.

More information on each event can be found below:

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Gates Open: 8:00 a.m. | Ceremonies Begin: 8:15 a.m. Admission: FREE

For the first time, the Trash Pandas organization opens Toyota Field for a free event to memorialize those who were lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Madison County Police & Fire Departments will present our Nation's colors at 8:15 a.m. All are welcome to join local fire fighters who will pay their respects by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories at the World Trade Center.

4th Annual Military Tribute Night Saturday, September 14, 2024 Gates Open: 5:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet: 5:15 p.m. | Game Time: 6:35 p.m. Admission: $10 + tax at USA Patriots Amputee Softball Teams returns to Toyota Field for a friendly exhibition game against Team AUSA (Association of the United States Army). The nine-inning contest will be followed by a post-game Fireworks Spectacular! The veterans will be available on the concourse for meet-and-greets prior to the game.

The Trash Pandas may be on the road, but fans can still come to the ballpark to catch this nine-inning softball game at Toyota Field. Post-game fireworks will blast off following the event.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 28, 2024

Military and Service Members September Tribute Events at Toyota Field - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.