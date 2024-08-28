Bullpen Delivers in 2-1 Win Over Wahoos on Wednesday

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Landon Harper in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker) Mississippi Braves' Landon Harper in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Danny Parker)

PENSACOLA, FL - Wednesday's bullpen day for the Mississippi Braves couldn't have gone better in a 2-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Landon Harper was the first of five M-Braves' relievers to pitch in game two of the six-game set, striking out six over 4.0 shutout innings. The five pitchers on Wednesday combined to strike out 16 and walk just two.

A night after being shut out for the third time in five games, on Tuesday, the M-Braves (27-26, 58-63) were held off the scoreboard the first four innings by Pensacola starter Luis Palacios (L, 8-7). The offense broke through in the fifth inning with a two-out rally. Geraldo Quintero had the first of four straight hits, including RBI singles by Bryson Horne and Cal Conley, which gave Mississippi a 2-0 lead.

Harper turned the game over to Rolddy Munoz (W, 2-2) in the fifth inning after 4.0 innings of two-hit baseball, walking one and striking out a season-high six batters. The Blue Wahoos (25-27, 63-57) scored their first earned run in the sixth inning using three hits and getting an RBI single from Graham Pauley to trim the M-Braves lead to 2-1.

Jonathan Hughes, Patrick Halligan, and Elison Joseph (S, 4) added a scoreless inning each over the final 3.0 innings to close out the 2-1 win to even the series.

The Mississippi offense had nine hits in the win, including two from Conley, Yolbert Sanchez, and Quintero. Sanchez has nine multi-hit games over his last 15.

Game three of the six-game series in Pensacola is on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with RHP David Fletcher (3-5, 5.85) facing RHP Evan Fitterer (6-5, 4.06) for Pensacola. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.