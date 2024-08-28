Stevens Steals the Show

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped their second straight game of the series in a 5-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Tennessee put up a three-spot in the second inning for the second consecutive game with a longball from outfielder Felix Stevens. With the bases loaded in the third, Stevens struck again with a two-run single against Trash Pandas starter George Klassen (L, 1-3) to make it 5-0 Tennessee.

Rocket City got on the board in the fifth with a solo shot from outfielder David Calabrese. His third home run of the season was his first at Toyota Field since August 26 of last season.

Smokies starter Chris Kachmar (W, 8-3) held the Trash Pandas to that one run on three hits through six innings.

Both bullpens didn't allow a run over the final four innings, leading to a 5-1 Smokies win who now need one more win to eliminate the Trash Pandas and clinch a Southern League playoff berth.

Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint was the lone hitter with more than one hit for Rocket City with two singles. Stevens had two hits and five RBI, along with his three-run homer, to pace Tennessee.

Rocket City will look to battle back in the series against the Smokies on Thursday for STEM Night and an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Dugga. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Brett Kerry (RCT) vs. Jimmy Endersby (TNS)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.