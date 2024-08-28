Lookouts Allow 3 HRs in 7-1 Loss

The Chattanooga Lookouts surrendered three home runs in their 7-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons. In the loss, Thomas Farr went a season-high seven innings and only allowed six hits.

Birmingham's first homer of the day came in the first inning on a 400-foot homer by Wilfred Veras. After the Barons added a run in the third, DJ Glady hit his first of two homers in the fourth to make it 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth, the Lookouts scored their first and only run of the day on a Michael Trautwein groundout.

The Barons capped off their win in the ninth with three more runs, highlighted by a two-run Michael Turner double.

Tomorrow the Lookouts will transform into the Chattanooga Wreckers for the sixth and final time this season. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

