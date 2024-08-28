Biscuits Fall to Shuckers, 4-2

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (70-52, 30-23) fell 4-2 to the Biloxi Shuckers (59-60, 29-23) on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The series is now even at a game apiece.

Biloxi hit three homers on four hits to propel themselves to a win. Montgomery left on eight runners with the bases left loaded in the first and seventh innings.

In the fifth, Tanner Murray crushed a solo homer off the batter's eye. Murray has five home runs and leads the league with 25 doubles.

Dru Baker singled in a run in the seventh for his third RBI of the series, making it 4-2.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery against a starter to be named for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

