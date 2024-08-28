Blue Wahoos' Palacios Delivers Strong Start, But M-Braves Take 2-1 Win

August 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Luis Palacios in action

Pensacola, Fla. - Led by Luis Palacios, who produced his best start in a month, the Blue Wahoos wove together another strong performance on Wednesday from their pitching staff.

But this time, scoring one run wasn't enough.

The Mississippi Braves produced two fifth inning runs on four singles, all after two outs, then made that stand for a 2-1 victory against the Blue Wahoos to even the series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Palacios followed Tuesday's masterful outing by Blue Wahoos starter Patrick Monteverde with a strong one of his own. In six innings pitched, he didn't allow a walk and faced just one batter above the minimum in the first four innings. The fifth inning was heading that same direction until four consecutive M-Braves batters produced two-out singles.

That became the difference in a game that had 15 hits, but only two of those for extra bases. Palacios (8-7) had given up a combined 22 hits and 16 runs in three prior August starts, which had raised his earned run average to 4.81 coming into Wednesday's game.

He found a good rhythm Tuesday and had the Blue Wahoos in good position to take a lead.

That appeared to be the path in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jared Serna led off with a single and Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley both followed with singles that scored the Blue Wahoos' lone run.

But with runners on the corners with one out, M-Braves reliever Rolddy Muñoz struck out Joe Mack and Andrew Pintar to end the inning in a game-decisive sequence.

The Blue Wahoos didn't get two runners on base the rest of the game. Three M-Braves relievers followed with shutout innings, including former Pensacola State College star Patrick Halligan, who earned his sixth hold by pitching a hitless eighth inning.

Serna finished 2-for-4 as the Blue Wahoos' lone multi-hit batter in their lineup. In the ninth, M-Braves closer Elison Joseph made quick work of three batters to end the game.

The third game of the series will be Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with the Blue Wahoos' Evan Fitterer (6-5, 4.06) going against M-Braves converted knuckleball pitcher David Fletcher (3-5, 5.85), who was formerly a Los Angeles Angels starting infielder.

Fletcher is trying to make a career comeback and become a two-way player like his former teammate, Shohei Ohtani.

GAME NOTABLES

--- In partnership with MLB and Snapchat, fans entering the game were provided complimentary towels from the social media platform. Each Minor League Baseball and MLB team this season has had its own "Snapchat Night" to bring awareness to the connection between the two entities.

--- As part of "Winning Wednesday," fans were able to play Baseball Bingo for prizes and chance to be part of the grand prize drawing for a small gift.

--- Before the game, a group of international military members visited the ballpark, had a group photo taken on field and tour all areas of the stadium, all part of a program through Naval Air Station-Pensacola.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Mississippi Braves vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.

PROMOTION: Mullet Thursday. It is the staple Pensacola Mullets Night where the Blue Wahoos take on their alter identity and wear Mullets uniforms. In addition, there are Thursday drink specials for those of legal age featuring $2 draft beer and buy-one, get-one (BOGO) on selected domestic cans.

TV: YurView Florida. Available for Cox Communications customers only with a live broadcast on Channel 2 in Pensacola and Channel 6 in the Fort Walton Beach-Okaloosa County area. A livestream video broadcast is available on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge doing play-by-play broadcast and analysis.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Thursday from 10 a.m. through the start of the game.

