Three Homers Lead Fireflies to 7-3 Win

May 8, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Edgar Martinez at bat for the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Edgar Martinez at bat for the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies closed out the series with three long balls to send the fans home happy with a 7-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Mother's Day at Segra Park.

The bats started the game off with a bang. With Edgar Martinez at first, Guillermo Quintana cracked a homer over the home run porch in left field to put Columbia (10-17) up 2-0.

The next inning, Wilmin Candelario started things off, smashing a triple off the right field wall with two outs in the frame. Then Yaswel De Los Santos and Martinez hit back-to-back homers that pushed Columbia in front 5-0. The back-to-back homers are the first for the Fireflies since Enrique Valdez and River Town accomplished the task April 21 vs Down East.

Luinder Avila (W, 3-3) had his second stellar start of the series. He spun through five frames, allowing a single run while punching out five Shorebirds in the process before giving way to Heribert Garcia. The reliever allowed a homer to Noelberth Romero, the first batter he faced in the sixth, but after that, was able to settle down. Garcia retired the next nine batters he faced before John McMillon closed out the game for Columbia.

The Fireflies added some insurance late in the game. Candelario walked with one out in the sixth and then stole his seventh and eighth bases of the season to set things up for Martinez to earn his second RBI of the night with a base knock into right field to push Columbia's lead to 6-2.

Columbia's final run came in the eighth, this time with Candelario at second, Martinez roped a base knock to center to put the Fireflies up 7-2.

After the off day, the Fireflies journey to Augusta to start a six-game series with the GreenJackets. First pitch Tuesday is at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their starters.

The Fireflies return home May 17 for a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that includes the return of Copa De La Diversíon weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.