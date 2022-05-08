'Birds Wrap Road Trip with 7-3 Loss to 'Flies

May 8, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C.- Three homers within the first two innings sank the Delmarva Shorebirds hopes of a series win as they went on to lose 7-3 to the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday evening at Segra Park.

The Shorebirds (9-18) ended up splitting their series with the Fireflies (10-17) three games apiece.

Columbia opened up an early lead just three batters in as Guillermo Quintana swatted a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

In the second, Jaswel De Los Santos swatted a two-out, two-run homer, his first of the year to double the Fireflies lead to 4-0. On the very next pitch Edgar Martinez popped a solo homer, his first of the year as well to make it 5-0.

The Shorebirds finally got on the board in the fifth on a Moisés Ramirez sacrifice fly and Noelberth Romero cut it back to a three-run game with a solo homer in the sixth, his third of the year.

A Martinez RBI single in the bottom of the sixth pushed it back to a four-run contest before Martinez came through with another RBI knock in the eighth to make it 7-2.

The Shorebirds pushed across a run in the ninth on a run-scoring wild pitch to make it 7-3 but saw the rally fizzle out.

Luinder Avila (3-3) picked up his second win of the week for the Fireflies with five innings of one run baseball, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Daniel Federman (0-4) was dealt the loss for the Shorebirds after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings, striking out four.

After an off-day Monday, the Shorebirds return home on Tuesday to kick off a 12-game homestand, beginning with a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 11:05 a.m. from Perdue Stadium. Starters have not yet been announced for the series opener. Pregame coverage will begin at 10:50 a.m. on MiLB.TV and theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.