Augusta Survives Carolina's Late Comeback

ZEBULON, NC: The Augusta GreenJackets (15-12) achieved a series split with the Carolina Mudcats (14-13) with another hard-fought victory as Augusta survived a furious rally from the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate to win the finale, 9-7.

It was another run-scoring first inning for the GreenJackets as they plated home three in the opening inning with Cal Conley bringing home Geraldo Quintero on an error to make it 1-0. Two more runs would score on back-to-back RBIs singles from Brandon Parker and Kadon Morton advancing the lead to 3-0.

The Mudcats would counter with their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Hendry Mendez to pull Carolina within a pair at 3-1.

Augusta would answer and then some in the fifth inning on a successful first and third steal pulled off by Cal Conley swiping second base, and on the throw to second, Geraldo Quintero snuck in to score from third to put the GreenJackets back up three at 4-1. Conley would eventually come around to score on a throwing error off the bat of Adam Zebrowski to elevate the advantage to 5-1.

The GreenJackets would get fantastic pitching in the early going as starter Luis Vargas dealt a career-best 4.1 innings, holding the Mudcats to just one run. Isrrael De La Cruz took the baton from him and carried the GreenJackets into the eighth inning by retiring eight straight Mudcats upon his entry into the game.

With two outs and two on in the top of the eighth inning, Caleb Durbin struck a ball into the right-field corner to score Brandon Parker and Kadon Morton to give Augusta their largest lead at 7-2.

Carolina would rally with one final, ferocious comeback in the bottom half as they scored five runs to tie the game, started by Jackson Chourio who homered, followed by RBI knocks by Hedbert Perez, Alberis Ferrer, and Zack Raabe evened the score at seven going to the final inning.

With the game now tied, Stephen Paolini provided Mother's Day heroics for the GreenJackets with a go-ahead solo home run over the right-field wall to put Augusta back in front 8-7, Paolini's first homer of the season. They'd add one more run for good measure on a bases-loaded walk to Victor De Hoyos to up the margin to 9-7.

Juan Mateo would get the GreenJackets to the finish line from there as he retired the Mudcats in three batters in the ninth to win the game 9-7, earning his second winning decision in relief in the process.

Kadon Morton provided his best offensive game of the season for Augusta by reaching all five times at the plate with four singles, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Geraldo Quintero and Cal Conley each scored twice while Brandon Parker also produced an RBI with a run-scoring single in the first to highlight the top offensive performers for the GreenJackets on Mother's Day.

The GreenJackets earned a six-game split with the Mudcats thanks to back-to-back wins and now return home to face the Columbia Fireflies for their third homestand of the season starting on Tuesday. First pitch from SRP Park for the opener is set for 7:05 pm.

