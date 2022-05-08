RiverDogs Finish Homestand with Fourth Shutout

Charleston, SC - Six Charleston RiverDogs pitchers combined to limit the Fayeteville Woodpeckers to two hits in a 6-0 shutout win on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The shutout was the fourth of the season for the pitching staff. At the plate, the team rode a pair of fifth inning home runs, including an Abiezel Ramirez grand slam to ignite a crowd of 3,499.

In a common theme from the series, both teams were held scoreless through the first five innings of the contest. RiverDogs (18-9) starter Logan Workman tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and faced the minimum. Fayetteville's Deylen Miley countered with 4.0 scoreless of his own before the game was decided by the respective bullpens.

Carlos Calderon was on the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning when Carson Williams lifted his third home run of the season over the left field wall to give the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Willy Vasquez, singled to right to start a new rally. Calderon then walked two hitters to load the bases with two outs. With a full count, Abiezel Ramirez turned on a fastball and cleared the bases with his first home run of the season. The grand slam was the first for the RiverDogs since July 23 of last season when Diego Infante accomplished the feat at Myrtle Beach.

Charleston added the final run of the game in the seventh inning on a Kasey Ford wild pitch. The bullpen of Daiveyon Whittle, Christian Fernandez, Neraldo Catalina, Aneudy Cortorreal and Kyle Whitten finished the game by combining to throw 6.0 innings with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs rolled out the red carpet for moms in attendance on Mother's Day. The Murray's Mezzanine seating area was accesible for all mothers at the game and featured Momosas and a free candle-making station with Palmetto Scent Studio. Kids were also able to make gifts for their mom at a crafts table on the concourse. In addition, the player's headshots as they came to the plate featured pictures of them with their mom.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before embarking on an important road trip to Myrtle Beach to visit the first-place Pelicans. The RiverDogs trail the Pelicans by one game in the Carolina League South Division standings. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 2.95) will start game one on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

