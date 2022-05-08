Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 8 vs Delmarva

Columbia closes out their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Luinder Avila (2-3, 5.66 ERA) gets the ball for the Fireflies and Delmarva counters with RHP Daniel Federman (0-3, 7.71 ERA).

Today is Sunday Funday at the yard.

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 5-4 LOSS TO SHOREBIRDS: The Fireflies scored four runs in the eighth inning, but they weren't able to win the game as they fell 5-4 to the Shorebirds at Segra Park Saturday night. Columbia (9-17) saw their first five baserunners reach safely eighth. Darryl Collins singled and Felix Familia reached on catcher's interference to start the frame. After Francis Grullon reached on an error that scored Collins. Enrique Valdez pulled his second homer of the season over the right field wall to put the Fireflies within a run. Daniel Lloyd (S, 1) was able to close out the game in the ninth for Delmarva (9-17) though. The Shorebirds utilized an outstanding start from Shane Davis (W, 1-2) where he twirled six scoreless frames. It was the first quality start for either team in a Fireflies game this season.

VALIENT VALDEZ: Fireflies third baseman Enrique Valdez has been crushing the ball this series, and last night may have been the pinnacle of his success so far this season. Valdez finished 3-3 with a double, his second homer of the season and three RBI. This week, Valdez is 7-15 (.467) with three doubles, a homer and five RBI in four games.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last five innings of work. If that weren't enough, the lefty also has not allowed a hit. After 11.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .195 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Thursday, Eric Cerantola continued his hot stretch, working two scoreless innings. The righty has now allowed only a pair of runs to score in his last 10 innings while punching out 18 hitters in the process. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.05 during the stretch.

RISP IT FOR THE BISCUIT: After starting the series 2-20 with runners in scoring position, the Fireflies bats broke out in a big way, hitting 7-11 (.636) with runners threatening in Friday's 10-3 win over Delmarva. They continued the hot streak Saturday, going 2-6 to raise their series average to .268 (15-56).

COMING UP: The Fireflies head on the road to face the Augusta GreenJackets in a six-game set starting Tuesday.

